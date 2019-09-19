Remember me? Nyamweya to state stand on FKF elections

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Former president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Sam Nyamweya, is expected to make an announcement regarding his candidature in the upcoming elections for the federation.

In a statement sent to media houses on Wednesday, the long-serving football administrator said he is “deeply considering the requests of stakeholders” calling for his return to football management, and that he will soon make an announcement regarding the same.

“I have been inundated by calls and visits by delegations of principal football stakeholders, drawn from different parts of our great nation of Kenya, some travelling many kilometers from far-flung areas of our country to request me to offer leadership and direction on management of the beautiful game in our country and its future growth. Granted, I have shied away from actively intervening because of the promise I gave when I handed over to the current regime. However, I am deeply considering the requests of the stakeholders,” the statement read in part.

If he confirms his candidature for FKF presidency, Nyamweya will become the third person to throw his hat in the ring, joining former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga who announced his candidature a fortnight ago, and current president Nick Mwendwa who is seeking re-election.

Nyamweya’s tenure as FKF president ended on February 10, 2016, paving the way for Mwendwa who had executed a splendid campaign strategy and won the hearts of many football stakeholders who were desperate for change. He trounced Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier by 23 votes.

Nyamweya, an incumbent at the time, had unexpectedly announced his withdrawal from FKF elections at the time shortly before some 77 delegates started casting their ballots.

It was rumoured that Nyamweya’s hand was forced by a high-ranking government official who had promised to push for his appointment for a lucrative government position.