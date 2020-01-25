Omollo: We won't underrate Wazito

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Posta Rangers coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo has warned his charges against underrating Wazito when the two sides face-off in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) round 19 match on Saturday in Machakos.

Omollo is wary of the league strugglers after they made some additions to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

“They have a new coach and several new players and therefore it is very difficult to tell how they are as a team at the moment,” Pamzo told Nation Sport.

“They are definitely a different side from what they were a few weeks ago and we have to be very careful. We have prepared well and hope to take the three points,” he added.

Wazito are at full strength heading into this match, notably their biggest signing in the ongoing mid-season transfer window Whyvonne Isuza finally available for selection. Kennedy Owino has also recovered from a knock and could start the match.

Coach Stewart Hall is confident the team will come good.

“We are in the process of making the team better and I am happy with the progress so far. We have had to really rebuild the team but I’m convinced we will have a good team in the end that will achieve the set goals,” he said.