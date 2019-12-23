Fifa bans Bahraini footballer for racist gesture
Monday December 23 2019
LAUSANNE
Fifa on Monday banned Bahrain defender Sayed Baqer for 10 matches for having made a racist gesture at the end of a World Cup qualifying match against Hong Kong.
Baqer made a 'slitty eye' gesture at the local Hong Kong supporters at the conclusion of the 0-0 draw on November 14.
He was charged with "discriminatory behaviour" and, as well as his match ban, was hit with a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (27,500 euros, Sh3 million).