Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne is the latest trainer to accuse Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of failing to settle his dues.

Consequently, the Frenchman is threatening to escalate this dispute to football's world governing body Fifa if these payments, which he fell short of elaborating, are not made by August.

"No, they have (FKF) have told me it is a process (to receive payments) so soon maybe I will go to Fifa (to lodge a case). I have left some time for FKF to regularise the payments or else I will go to Fifa this summer," explained the coach, in an interview with Switch TV.

Migne, who is now in charge of the Equatorial Guinea national team, also says he is yet to receive his bonuses for leading Harambee Stars to a win over Tanzania at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Each member of the Stars squad was set to receive Sh250,000 for that win but that has not happened almost a year later.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and FKF president Nick Mwendwa have each exchanged blame over which of their two entities should pick up the blame.

"We have received nothing. The players and my staff. No money and we wait. I read in the papers about the challenges and we will see."

Migne was sacked by FKF last August following a string of poor performances, including an average show at the Nations Cup and loss to Tanzania in the qualification matches of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

It is believed the former Republic of Congo coach and his backroom staff were earning up to Sh2 million a month and FKF announced at the time it had agreed at a payment plan to compensate the remainder of his three-year deal.

"We have an agreement to pay Migne his monthly salary up until the time he gets another job. Now that he has got an opportunity in Equatorial Guinea, we will stop paying him," said Mwendwa last December.

Migne is the third coach to get involved with a pay dispute with the current football office.

Belgian Adel Amrouche recently won a Sh109 million compensation case against Mwendwa's FKF and Kenya now risks losing the opportunity to compete at the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches if it doesn't settle him asap.