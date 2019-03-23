Masoud starts as Migne names Stars line-up for Ghana duty

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Libya-based striker Masoud Juma has been handed the role to lead Harambee Stars attack in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium from 9pm on Saturday.

The former Kenyan Premier League top scorer has been handed his first start under Migne in the absence of lead striker Michael Olunga who is out through injury.

Cercle Brugge midfielder Johanna Omollo has also been handed a starting berth in the middle of the park where he will partner Dennis Odhiambo and skipper Victor Wanyama. Gor Mahia playmaker Francis Kahata and Sweden-based Erico Johanna will operate from the flanks in Migne's 4-2-3-1 formation.

There is no place in the starting line up for the Zesco United duo of Anthony Akumu and David Owino, while Patrick Matasi will be hoping to keep his fourth straight clean sheet in the qualifiers.

Kenya top Group F on seven points, one ahead of Ghana. Ethiopia, with one point, is the only other team in the group, as Sierra Leone were expunged late last year when the country's football association was suspended by world governing body Fifa for government interference.

Ghana and Kenya have met 11 times in the past, with Ghana winning seven and two of the encounters ending in draws.

Related Content Kenya, Ghana clash in battle of Stars

Kenya starting XI v Ghana

Patrick Matasi (GK), Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Johanna Omollo

Eric Johanna, Masoud Juma