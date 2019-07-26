Migne: I'm not under pressure

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has rued the transfer of experienced players to foreign league in the current transfer window ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) first round qualifier against Tanzania on Sunday.

The Frenchman admitted it will be tough without at least half of the team that featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. In this championship for local-based players only, Migne will miss the services of midfielder Francis Kahata and goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo who have joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africans respectively.

He will also be without Sofapaka FC striker John Avire, who is at the centre of a transfer saga that saw Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi step aside, and winger Paul Were - whose whereabouts are unknown.

'NOT UNDER PRESSURE'

The absence of the said players has however not dampened Migne’s spirit.

“We have tried to prepare well for the qualifiers. This is totally a new team because we have lost at least half the team in the transfer market. Paul Were is not there also Farouk (Shikalo). We need to find a solution. I hope we will have a good answer in a few days. We have lost a lot of players. It will be difficult, but a good opportunity for others like young (Musa) Masika to show their quality,” added Migne during the evening training session for Harambee Stars at Kasarani on Thursday.

“I have to work with what I have. I am not under pressure.”

Migne hopes Harambee Stars will compensate lack of experience with team spirit when his boys face a Tanzanian side boasting of at least seven players from their 2019 Afcon squad, including Aishi Manula, John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Hassan Dilunga, Jonas Mkude and Ibrahim Ajibu.

At Migne’s disposal from the Afcon squad are goalkeeper John Oyemba and defender Joash Onyango, both who were in Egypt but never featured in the 24-team contest, Dennis Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng’ and Philemon Otieno.

Kenya will meet Tanzania in the first leg on Sunday in Dar es Salaam and then play host to their neighbours on August 4 in Nairobi. Migne’s side leaves for Tanzania Friday afternoon. He is also expected to unveil his traveling party on Friday.

Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks) and James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars) have already cemented their places as goalkeepers in the team.

Migne will choose other players from the list of defenders Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB) and David Owino (Mathare United).

Other players are midfielders Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari) and Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars).