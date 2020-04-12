Second phase of work starts on Bukhungu

By DERICK LUVEGA

The facelift of Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County to boost its international ratings has began in earnest at a cost of Sh2.5 billion.

This is the second phase of construction works on the stadium that hosted some matches of the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, placing Kakamega on the international limelight.

The first phase, which was completed in 2017, cost Sh500 million. Wilkori Construction Company is the company carrying out construction works.

Kakamega County government is funding the construction that will see the stadium attract football fans across western Kenya when completed in 2021.

When completed, the stadium located on the outskirts of Kakamega town along the busy Kakamega-Webuye highway, will be able to seat 30,000 fans.

The second phase of construction comprises of a perimeter wall, terraces, roof, washrooms and offices.

This is in addition to VIP room, dressing rooms, VIP stand, offices for County staff and a parking that were done during the first phase of construction.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said this is his pet project that is intended to grow sporting activities and talent among the youth.

"I want to assure football fans that construction of the stadium will be complete before the end of my term.

My dream is to make Bukhungu stadium one of the best sporting facility in the country and region at large," added Oparanya.

Currently, the stadium is the home ground of Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz and National Super League's Vihiga Bullets.

AFC Leopards have also been using the stadium as their alternative home ground.

Kenyan Premier League champions, Gor Mahia, also play some of their matches in the stadium.