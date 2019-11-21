Serie A club set for Sh16 billion takeover

By AFP

ROME

Roma announced on Wednesday that they had begun talks with potential investors interested in purchasing a stake in the Serie A club, amid rumours of a potential takeover.

"Preliminary talks are ongoing with some potential investors in order to allow the latter to assess the opportunity of a potential investment," Roma said in a statement.

Italian media widely reported that US-based consortium Friedkin were looking to become major shareholders, with the Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Friedkin was set to invest Sh16.8 billion ($166 million).

Rome-based daily Corriere dello Sport however reported that the group led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin was aiming to buy the club.

The capital city side were asked to make the announcement by Italian stock exchange watchdog Consob, after their shares closed the day's trading up 16.33 percent.

