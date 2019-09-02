Sh73m paid for stalled Olenguruone Stadium

By SAMUEL OWINO

Taxpayers could lose Sh73 million that has already been paid to a contractor for the construction of Olenguruone Stadium in Nakuru County as the work has now stalled and the contractor is not on site.

The construction of the stadium was awarded to a contractor at a contract sum of Sh290,643,668 million as per contract agreement signed on November, 2012.

The envisaged completion period of the stadium was 104 weeks.

However, an audit inspection carried out in September, 2016, by the Auditor General revealed that the project was not complete and the contractor was not on site.

Despite the contractor pocketing Sh73 million of the taxpayers money, Auditor General Edward Ouko pointed out in his attest report for the year ended June, 2018, that a comparison between the amount paid and work done reflected that some work was paid but not done.

Ouko cited the football pitch, running track and internal driveway as some of work paid for but not done.

This in addition to Sh6 million that has had also been paid for ground preparation and planting of grass which had not been done at the time of inspection.

The audit report further reveals that bill of quantities for excavation and ground preparation was for Sh11 million, yet the contractor was paid Sh33 million resulting to unexplained overpayment of Sh21 million contrary to the contract agreement.

In addition, Ouko noted in his report that the contractor was to buy a new diesel-powered double cabin 4WD vehicle for exclusive use of the project manager at Sh2 million.

The vehicle was to be given to the employer upon completion of the project. However at the time of inspection, the vehicle was not available.

“Under the circumstances, the propriety of expenditure totalling Sh73 million incurred on the project could not be confirmed as such the public may not have obtained value for money on this project,” Ouko notes in his report.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga cited a number reasons such as court cases as the main factors that have stalled the project.

Hinga told the committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi that during the implementation period of the project, the government transferred devolved functions and correspondence funds to the county government, Oleguruone Stadium being one of them. However, the county government did not take it up as the contract agreement was signed between the contractor and the national government.

“Court injunctions due to land disputes between the then county council of Nakuru and the private developer. A section of the site was disputed and court injuncted the work,” Hinga said.

“Movement of the urban development department from the then ministry of local government to ministry of devolution and planning in 2013 again to ministry of lands in 2014/2015 and to the current State department housing and urban development in 2016. This affected the smooth flow of funds to the project as budgeted funds remain with the mother ministry,” the PS added.

Transfer to Sports Ministry

The PS told the MPs that the ministry has currently allocated Sh100 million for the project even as they negotiate with the Ministry of Sports to take up the construction of the stadium following the establishment of the Sports Fund. Molo MP Kuria Kimani, however, rejected the proposal by the PS to transfer the building of the stadium to the sports ministry.

“Don’t you think passing the buck of the stadia from one ministry to another will further delay completion of the facility?” Kimani questioned.