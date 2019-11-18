By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Nairobi Stima rallied from a goal down to hold Shabana to a 1-1 draw in a National Super League match at Gusii Stadium on Monday.

John Musyoka opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute before Douglas Mokaya equalised for the visitors in the 68th.

Shabana coach Andrew Kanuli rued inexperience for the draw.

"It was a difficult match since we were playing against a top team. I blame my defenders for lack of communication at the back. I'm really surprised that my boys can make such mistakes but I will make major changes during the January transfer window," said Kanuli.

Stima coach Leonard Odipo was satisfied with a point on the road.

“Home fans came in large numbers and at some point that made us lose concentration. But this is football and you have to accept the outcome. We will go back and prepare for our next match as we aim for promotion at the end of the season,” said Odipo.

Advertisement

Musyoka combined well with Ivorian Traore Aboue to break the deadlock and send hundreds of fans in attendance into a frenzy.

Stima fought back and won a penalty in the 63rd minute after Brian Magare handled in the box. Victor Omune's effort from the spot was however saved by Shabana goalkeeper Dennis Ayusa who was enjoying a good day in office.

Mokaya replied for the powermen five minutes later, capitalising on a defensive error from the hosts to slot home.