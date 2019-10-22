alexa Shabana appoint new coach, eye new era - Daily Nation
Shabana appoint new coach, eye new era

Tuesday October 22 2019

Shabana's Dennis Nyangweso (left) vies for the ball with Ushuru's Luis Masika during their National Super League match at Ruaraka grounds on January 11, 2019. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • Kanuli had left the club about three months ago and joined Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nzoia Sugar as the assistant coach.
BENSON AYIENDA
By BENSON AYIENDA
National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have recalled club's former assistant coach Andrew Kanuli to fill in the head coach position after the departure of Gilbert Selebwa a fortnight ago.

Kanuli had left the club about three months ago and joined Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nzoia Sugar as the assistant coach.

"We have confirmed Andrew Kanuli with immediate effect as the club's head coach. He is very conversant with Shabana's 'Tore Bobe spirit' and his leadership is what the club needs now," club chairman Jared Nivaton told Nation Sport.

Speaking to Nation Sport after signing a one-year contract, Kanuli said he was determined to ensure the club bounces back to the top tier after years of near-misses.

"I have realised that the club is struggling to get positive results having won only match away from home," said the ambitious Kanuli.

Kanuli will be assisted by Vincent Nyaberi. Their first game together will be against Coast Stima on Saturday at Gusii Stadium.

