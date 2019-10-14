By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Gilbert Selebwa has resigned as coach of National Super League (NSL) side Shabana over unpaid salary.

Shabana, who finished ninth last season under Selebwa's guidance, is currently in deep financial crisis and is only relying on well wishers to honour their matches.

Selebwa submitted his resignation letter to the club's management on Monday and cited three months salary arrears as his reason for leaving the Kisii-based side.

"I have not been paid my salary for about three months now and the management is not ready to pay. I wish the club well as they strive to join the top-tier," Selebwa told Nation Sport on Monday.

"l had wished to stay at the club and take them where they belong but nobody was ready to listen to my grievances," he added.

Selebwa joined the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants last season when they won promotion to NSL from National Division One.

Advertisement

However, the management has accused Selebwa of inflating the monies owed. "We have received the resignation letter from the head coach but the reasons he gave are not genuine. He is claiming that we owe him more than Sh400,000 which is not true," said organising secretary Stephen Kiama.