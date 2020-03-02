Shabana upbeat after edging out tough Ushuru

By BENSON AYIENDA

Shabana now how believe they club can finish in a top four position in the National Super League after their weekend’s win against Ushuru at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana edged Ushuru 1-0 on Sunday to end their six-match winless streak at their home turf.

“We are optimistic we will finish the league with a bang. The head coach is doing a good job having incorporated young talents in the first 11 who have since assisted the team to registered good results” said the club’s organising secretary Stephen Kiama.

A 32nd minute strike from former Gesero High School prodigy Ashif Obwaka, was all that struggling Shabana side needed to silence formidable Ushuru in the entertaining match.

Boos from home fans compelled Shabana coach Vincent Nyaberi to make early changes in the 30th minute by pulling out the ineffective Dennis Onyancha for the 19-year-old Ashif Obwaka who fired the hosts in front, barely two minutes after his introduction.

Sit back and defend

After getting the lead, Shabana sat back holding on at the break. In the second half, Ushuru came out guns blazing but just could not break the Shabana defence.

This is despite the James Omondi-coached side creating many chances. Ushuru assistant coach Jackson Gatheru blamed the home team for time wasting.

He said that Shabana players kept on stopping play for the better part of the second half.

“Shabana played well in the first half but in the second half they came to defend. For me they wasted like 15 minutes but that is football and we have to move on.

“We believe promotion places are within our reach and we will continue working hard towards achieving our targets,” he said.

“Today we stuck to our game plan and it worked. I intend to give young players time by entrusting them with more playing time. We believe this will be our turning point as the players have vowed to continue working hard so as to move up the table,” Nyaberi said.