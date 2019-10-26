Shabana hit Stima in NSL, Vihiga destroy Makolanders in WPL

By LOKEDER NATIOM

By BENSON AYIENDA

A 10th minute goal from Aboue Traore handed Shabana a deserved 1-0 win over Coast Stima in their National Super League match at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

The Ivorian combined well with Dennis Onyancha to score in front of a near-capacity crowd at Gusii Stadium.

It was Shabana’s first match under new head coach Andrew Kanuli, who joined the club on Tuesday, replacing the departed Gilbert Selebwa.

“The coach told us before the match to go and make an impact since we were playing at home. We played as a team for 90 minutes an indication that we trained well,” said Traore.

Nairobi Stima edged out visiting Modern Coast Rangers 1-0 in a closely contested match in Naivasha.

WPL

In the Women’s Premier League, 10th placed Makolanders were crushed 7-0 by ruthless defending champions Vihiga Queens at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Vihiga Queens were propelled by their Harambee Starlets stars.

“I know the team’s capability and after last weeks’ disappointment, we had to clean up our game to give our fans the best. Their goalkeeper was tough but the team knew how to work around her. We all leave satisfied and immediately get back to training,” said Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah.

Tereza Engesha launched Vihiga’s goal-fest in the 23rd minute. They doubled their lead via Harambee Starlets star Cynthia Shilwatso in the 26th minute.

Vihiga went three up when Jentrix Shikangwa netted.