Shabana pile more misery on struggling Thika

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Thika United’s bid to evade relegation from the National Super League suffered a major setback on Sunday after falling 3-2 to Shabana at Gusii Stadium.

The two sides came into the match having lost their last games with Shabana losing 3-1 to Green Commandos in midweek match while Thika United were beaten 1-0 by leaders Wazito.

John Musyoka had put the hosts ahead in the fourth minute before Musa Ishmael equalised for the visitors in the 16th minute.

John Walubuku added the second and the last for the visitors two minutes later putting them ahead before Daniel Murage drew Shabana level on 34 minutes.

Musyoka stabbed home the winner at the hour mark to sent the home fans into a frenzy.

“We were playing against a team which is in the relegation zone and they were determined to get a point from us as they are struggling to ensure that they play in the NSL next season,” said Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa.

“All teams in this level are well prepared, however, we want to push and finish in the top 10 at the end of the season" added Selebwa.

His Thika counterpart Vincent Nyaberi rued the missed opportunities in the match.

“We were well prepared for this match and the worst we expected was a draw but it was not our day,” said Nyaberi, who is also a former Shabana player.