Shabana secure first win of the season

Kisii town based club Shabana on Sunday registered their first win of the season after they edged newly promoted Murang’a Seals 2-1 during the second round of the National Super League (NSL) matches at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana had lost their first match of the season 2-0 against Nairobi City Stars last weekend in Nairobi, while Murang’a Seals had managed a 1-0 victory against Kibera Black Stars.

Abour Traore scored the first goal for the hosts in the 11th minute, before the visitors replied through Wilson Kamau in the 41st minute as the sides went into the break level.

Twenty minutes upon resumption, Philibert Ochieng netted the winner for the hosts ensuring that they bagged all the three points in a match that was attended by hundreds of sports enthusiasts from the region.

Speaking after the match, Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa admitted that it was a tough match despite the victory.

“Our opponents had high levels of fitness compared to us since we had only one training session” said the tactician.

