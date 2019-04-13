Shabana slay promotion-chasing Ushuru in NSL thriller

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Composed Shabana on Saturday came from a goal down to beat visiting Ushuru 2-1 in a National Super League match at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

The visitors had scored a goal on the stroke of half time through Brian Otieno who capitalised on laxity by Shabana defenders.

However, Shabana reorganised themselves in second-half and scored the equaliser in the 51st minute through Hamisi Ahadi, a goal that triggered the two sides to go out in search of the winner. As the search for the winning goal intensified, Shabana went on a counter-attack in the 65 minute. Bob Mugalia and Ahadi combined well for a delightful move, setting up Daniel Murage to net the winner.

It was sweet victory for Shabana, who were seeking to bounce back from a controversial 1-1 draw against Wazito, while Ushuru went into Saturday’s match on the back of a 3-0 victory against Thika United in the last round of matches.

Speaking after the match, Ushuru coach Ken Kenyatta said: “Our goal was disallowed. The worst result we could have recorded here was a draw since we possessed the ball more than our opponents.”

Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa attributed the result to solid support from home fans who turned up for the match in large numbers.

“We have been struggling in home matches but I thank my players for remaining focused in the games even when we were one goal down. We are improving one match at a time,” he said.

Selebwa said the more than 10 new players, mostly young whom the club had signed during the window period were being incorporated in the team one after the other to give the experienced ones more opportunity.