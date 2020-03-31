Shame as Gor Mahia players paid Sh3,000

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia players are up in arms against the team's management for paying them a paltry Sh3,000 as salary for the month of March.

The money was paid on March 27 through Mpesa after the players had lamented that they were going through untold suffering and couldn't fend for their families.

A section of K'Ogalo players who talked to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity said that were taken aback and were shocked to be paid such a meagre amount by a big club like Gor Mahia.

"As players, we had talked to the team manager Jolawi Obondo so that he could approach the Chairman and tell him of our suffering.

The current state of affairs due to the corona pandemic has aggravated our situation and we were shocked that we were only paid Sh3,000," said a senior player.

Another play called on the fans financial initiative outfit, known as Augmentin, to help players who depend totally on football to fend for themselves.

"Augmentin was paying match wining bonuses and because we know they have some money at their disposal, it would be wise if they rescue us. There are no league matches and instead of keeping the money, they should give it out to cater for our welfare," he said.

The player added that he personally has been forced to turn to his parents to feed him.

"When my phone vibrated on Friday I checked and saw an Mpesa SMS only to be shocked that it was only Sh3,000. To make matters worse, I had a Fuliza loan and the whole amount was swallowed," he added.

Commenting on the issue, Gor Mahia Secretary General Ronald Ngala said they are aware of the issue and are looking for money to pay the players.

"I don't think the money was a salary as such, but was meant to help them buy vegetables and maize flour. There is no money, but we are trying our best to find something for their upkeep," said Ngala.

Augmentin official, Sam Muga, said the National Executive members will be meeting on April 1 to decide if they could release the amount in their account to players.