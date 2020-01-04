Shame as another KPL walkover handed

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has had a bad start to the new year as Nzoia Sugar failed to travel to Mombasa to honour a round 16 match against Bandari that was set to be played at the Mbaraki Sports Club from 2 pm.

According to a source who sought anonymity, the club could not secure funds from the company and therefore could not travel to Mombasa.

“Most decision makers at the company were away during the festive season and therefore we couldn’t get resources we required. We requested the KPL to postpone some of our matches including the one against Bandari and they didn’t. We couldn’t manage – it is sad but that is the reality,” the source told Nation Sport on Saturday.

Bandari too have confirmed Nzoia did not show up for the mandatory pre-match meeting this morning.

This will be the sixth walkover this season. Sony Sugar was relegated after failing to honour three matches, while Chemelil have failed to honour two already.

KPL teams are struggling financially especially after leading gaming company SportPesa cancelled all its sports sponsorships in August after their operating license efforts hit a snag.

