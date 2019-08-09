alexa Shandy eye Bandari scalp in Caf tie - Daily Nation
Shandy eye Bandari scalp in Caf tie

Friday August 9 2019

Al Ahly Shandy players train at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on the eve of their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg match against Bandari on August 10, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

In Summary

By JEFF KINYANJUI
Sudanese side Al Ahly Shandy held their first training session at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani on Friday afternoon ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Bandari on Saturday.

Coach Mohammed “Mazda” Abdalla, who has previously coached the Sudan national team, says they are in Kenya to win.

“I know Bandari had a good season and have also had good preparations ahead of this match but football is unpredictable. I know what to expect from them as I know Kenyan football and their style of play. I have faced Kenyan teams many times and I have therefore prepared my boys for the task ahead," he said after the team's training session on Friday,

Abdalla joined the team just a week ago, but expresses optimism the team will do well continentally.

“Shandy finished third last season in the league and our target is to at least get past the group stage of the Confederation Cup this year and build on that in the coming years. The players and management are committed to achieve this and its a good starting point for me. I know we will achieve our goals," he said.

The match is set to kick off at 3pm with tickets retailing at Sh100.

