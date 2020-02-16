Sharks advance in Betway Cup

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Former champions Kariobangi Sharks easily advanced to the Betway Cup round of 16 after sweeping aside minnows Kenpoly 2-0 in an entertaining tie at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on Sunday.

Patrick Ngunyi, who was the thorn in the flesh on the right flank, and Derrick Onyango scored the goals that made the difference in the first half in which the William Muluya's side squandered many chances.

Kenpoly tightened the defence in the second half. Ngunyi gave Sharks the lead in the 11th minute after controlling the ball well in the box before unleashing powerful shot past Talib Odhiambo in Kenpoly goal.

Onyango made it 2-0 three minutes later after lobbing over the keeper who was advancing to foil Sharks attack. The shaky defence made Kenpoly vulnerable on several occasions with Kevin Oduor hitting the upright in 28th minute.

Kenpoly's best chance of the first 45 minutes came at the half-hour mark when Simon Mbugua took a shot just outside box, but it was feeble and was easily picked by Brian Opondo.

"The match was okay. We had prepared well for it. Results didn't go out way. Lapses in the defense let us down, especially in the first half. We improved in the second half after correcting these mistakes. I realized this weakness and talked about it at the break," said Kenpoly coach Geoffrey Ojwang'.

Sharks assistant coach Edward Seda attributed the win to the difference in class between the two sides.

"We had studied them after watching their previous game. This game has shown us what to work on in the next round."

Sharks last won the competition in 2018. They have reached the semi-final stage on three successive seasons, though they lost out on the trophy against Bandari in the final last year.