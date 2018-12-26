By COLLINS NABISWA

Kariobangi Sharks return to local action from their disappointing Caf Confederation Cup campaign with a Sportpesa Premier League tie against Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma.

The tie had been rescheduled to allow Sharks play their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Saturday. The Ghanaians won the match 2-1 dumping Sharks out of continental action in the first round of the tournament.

Sportpesa Premier League announced on Christmas Day that the Sharks tie will kick off at 2.00pm, an hour earlier than previously stated.

Sharks have a busy holiday season as they will travel back to Nairobi and face Gor Mahia, smarting from their Caf Champions League exit, on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The reigning Sportpesa Shield winners are placed sixth win four points after their opening draw against AFC Leopards and a 2-0 routing of Sony Sugar. Nzoia Sugar are placed 13th with three points after their opening 1-0 win over Zoo Kericho that was followed by a 3-0 drubbing by Mathare United.