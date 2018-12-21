Sharks touch down in Ghana, ready for Kotoko showdown

By VINCENT OPIYO

Kariobangi Sharks face fired-up Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko Saturday evening at Baba Yara sports Stadium, Kumasi in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round needing a scoring draw to progress to the playoff round.

The SportPesa Shield winners, who were held to a barren draw last Saturday at Kasarani, are confident that they can upset the most popular club in the West African nation in the 6.30pm kick-off.

“We just need to score and they will be under pressure,” said Sharks coach William Muluya. “I find it easy playing away because not much is at stake unlike the hosting team.”

LOKALE BACK

Sharks players, beaming with confidence, arrived in Accra on Thursday before taking a short flight to Kumasi.

They had a feel of the 40,000-seater on Friday.

The team welcomes back youthful striker Sydney Lokale who missed the first leg encounter with an injury.

Midfielder Sven Yidah, who returned from a long injury layoff in the team’s 2-0 win over Sony Sugar in a midweek league tie, reinforces further Muluya’s options in central midfield.

Kotoko coach Charles Akunnor acknowledges Sharks’ offensive strength.

“We’ve done our homework, there’s a way we can play to try and win the match if we are to progress, which is our target,” said the former Ghanaian international whose side got a bye to this round.

Ugandan referee Mashood Ssali will be the man at the centre assisted by compatriots Lee Okello and Balikoowa Musa as first and second assistant referees.

The match will head direct to post-match penalties if it ends goalless to determine who progresses to the next phase where the Caf Champions League first round losers are also expected to join the fray.

Sharks whitewashed Djibouti minnows Arta Solar 9-1 on aggregate to qualify on their first appearance in this second-tier continental club championship.

