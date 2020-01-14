Shaviringa sink Bungoma in Div Two

By TITUS MAERO

Shaviringa United scored a late goal to hand Bungoma Altars a 1-0 defeat in a tough Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division two, Western region Zone A " League match at Friends College Kaimosi in Vihiga County at the weekend.

Shaviringa United forward Peter Majanga capitalised on a goal mouth melee to score the solitary goal in 88th minute on Saturday.

The FKF Western Branch Secretary Kelvin Mwangu, who also attended the match, lauded both set of players.

"I would like to encourage football scouts from the Kenyan Premier League to come down to the grassroots where the players are," he told Nation Sport after the match.

In other matches, Busia Olympic hammered Kipsis Arrows 2-0 at Busia Stadium.

At Amtala Ground in Bungoma County, Kimilili United defeated Kabula United 2-0.

In Vihiga County, Luanda Villa United stopped Mihuu United 2-0 in an encounter that was plated at Mihuu Primary School ground.

At the same time, the FKF North Western Branch Secretary Caleb Amwayi has urged match officials in the lower-tier leagues to ensure there is adequate security before matches.

Amwayi said cases of irate fans storming the field to attack club and match officials had been reported in the area.