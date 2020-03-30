Shikanda, Kalekwa want quick fix to FKF crisis

By DAVID KWALIMWA

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has led a host of Kenyan Premier League club bosses in calling for a quick fix to the current impasse on the local football scene.

Aside from the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the suspension of all football matches, the football leadership is in a crisis of sorts after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) recently cancelled the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections for a successive time in a span of three months.

SDT chairman John Ohaga has also ruled that the four year term of office of FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) had expired.

That ruling was supported by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed in principle, but disapproved by world governing body Fifa.

"We are in a very tough place right now, but there is a ray of hope because President Uhuru Kenyatta recently came to the stadium to watch our game against Gor Mahia and he was very excited," explained Shikanda.

"Any disagreements right now would undo a lot of gains we are trying to build. All stakeholders should sit down and agree on the way forward. Fifa is supreme on football matters, but it should not take sides," explained the former Kenya international.

These sentiments were echoed by Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa.

"A continuous stand off is not good for everyone. In the event we get a ban from all football activities (by Fifa), it would mean our players have nothing to play for," explained Kalekwa, a Congolese businessman.

Kalekwa particularly expressed concern about the inability to sell players outside the country in the event the current crisis escalates.