Shock as FKF allows KPL, NSL matches to go on

Following the recent confirmation by the Kenyan government on the first case of the dreaded Coronavirus, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended all lower-tier league matches indefinitely.

However, Kenyan Premier League (KPL), National Super League (NSL) and FKF Cup matches will proceed as planned, but behind closed doors this weekend. Thereafter, from Monday, all football action in the country will be suspended.

“The federation has suspended indefinitely, FKF grass-root football competitions and women leagues that include, the Kenya Women Premier League, Women Division One League, all FKF Branch Leagues, National Division One League, National Division Two League, FKF grass-root sanctioned tournaments and Academies competitions,” a statement from the federation states.

“However, all National Super League and the FKF Cup games will kick off as planned, behind closed doors this weekend but will remain suspended indefinitely from Monday, March 16, 2020 including the Kenyan Premier League. As a precautionary measure, there will be no pre and post-match handshakes in the said fixtures and fans will not be allowed in and around the stadium."

"Further, FKF advises all clubs, both at the national and grass-root level, to cancel and/or suspend non-essential activities that include, but are not limited to open training sessions, unplanned fan engagements and unnecessary team travels."

"The federation is actively monitoring the development of the Corona Virus in Kenya and beyond, and continues to liaise with the Kenyan government, Caf and Fifa in the execution of both the domestic and international football matches, and will continue to give timely update of the same. The aforementioned decision has been reached to safeguard the safety of all football players, technical staff, fans and the general Kenyan public,” the statement, signed by the federation’s Secretary General, Barry Otieno added.

The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the first case of the dreaded Coronavirus in Kenya and consequently banned all public gatherings including sports.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said the patient is a 27-year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.