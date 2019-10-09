Why Sierra Leone will play next match behind closed doors

By AFP

LAUSANNE

Sierra Leone were ordered by Fifa on Wednesday to play their next home match behind closed doors following disturbances at the World Cup eliminator against Liberia last month.

Fifa cited a number of incidents including "invasion of the field of play, throwing of objects, lack of order or discipline observed in or around the stadium" as they also imposed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs (45,700 euros).

Liberia, who won the tie 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the second round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, complained that their team had been attacked by Sierra Leone supporters and prevented from training.