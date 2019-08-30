By Francis Mureithi

Sindo FC from Homa Bay County came from a goal down to hold Geothermal Development Company (GDC) to a one-all draw in a Football Kenya Federation National Division II league play-off encounter at Nakuru Athletics Club on Wednesday.

Both sides won their respective zones and have qualified for the National Division One league which kicks off next month.

The two leg matches will crown the overall division two winners.

The return match will be played at Nyakiamo Stadium in Homa Bay County on September 7 in a match the home boys are tipped to win if their current form is any guide to go by.

Coached by Henry Adero, Sindo toped zone B with 74 points while GDC won zone A with 77 points.

The power men drilled their goal of the match at half hour mark when Brian Eshinda dribbled past a forest of Sindo defenders before unleashing a powerful shot past goalkeeper Peter Onyango.

However, Sindo put their best foot forward and exerted pressure and as GDC’s George Oliver levelled at the stroke of half time.

On resumption Sindo tactician recalled Chrispine Ochieng’ and Brayan Kayata and introduced Paul Mboya and Stephen Juma in a move that saw the Homa Bay boys intensity their attacks but inaccuracy was their main undoing.

GDC coach Jonathan Kobe made two changes by resting Edwin Wenani and Oliver Sichenga. He brought in Kennedy Thamu and Jared Okoth.

GDC coach Jonathan Kobe said: “I expected a win and the draw means I must change my style of attack in the return leg at our opponent’s home ground at Nyakiamo Stadium,” said Kobe.

He said his aim is to recruit more players, particularly the strikers, to bolster the attacking force ahead of the kick off of Division One league in mid-September.

Sindo coach Adero vowed to turn the tables against their opponents in the return match at Nyakiamo Stadium.

“We played our hearts out but luck was not on our side, we missed scoring chances. However, I plan to change the attacking pattern and make sure we win the match have the bragging rights as the overall division Two winners which will be a big morale booster ahead of the Division One kick off,” said coach Adero.

Coach Adero thanked their sponsors the Jefferson Group for ensuring they honoured all their Division Two league matches.