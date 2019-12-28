Six needy students get Victor Wanyama education sponsorships

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Six students are set to benefit from a sponsorship fund set up by Kenyan international Victor Wanyama.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, through his foundation – Victor Wanyama Foundation - announced plans to sponsor two needy students, a boy and a girl, but the foundation says they received many genuine cases and decided to add four more into their plans.

“We wish to announce winners of the scholarship. The six students will receive full educational scholarships for the four years they will be in high school and also any other necessary support to ensure they are fully settled in school and working hard to achieve their goals,” a statement from the foundation said.

“Initially the plan was to sponsor two needy students but all the cases received were genuine and heart-warming. We had to extend the number to accommodate those we felt were extremely needy and required our support.”

Wanyama, for his part, has congratulated the six and wished them all the best as they kick off their high school journey.

“I wish to congratulate the six successful applicants. I will most definitely visit all of you in your new schools when I come back home. This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without any distractions and I would like to urge you to seize the opportunity and make it count. All the best as you begin this journey,” he said.

The Harambee Stars captain also recently acquired a 21-acres in Busia where the Victor Wanyama Academy will be based. The academy is an affiliate of the foundation and will combine both sports and education, according to the foundation’s chief executive officer, Cynthia Wanyama.

