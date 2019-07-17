Sofapaka accuse top FKF official of 'conmanship'

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Robert Muthomi is at the centre of an illegal transfer saga involving the departure of Kenyan international John Avire from Sofapaka.

The woes compounding the crafty football boss emanate from a letter he wrote to the Egyptian embassy in Nairobi, dated July 12, asking them to process Avire’s visa to allow him travel to Cairo to watch the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations as a fan. This comes only eight days after Avire competed in the continental competition as a player.