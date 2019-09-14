Sofapaka, Wazito pick points on the road

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

By DONNA ATOLA

Ulinzi Stars squandered many scoring chances to settle for a barren draw with Sofapaka in an evenly contested Kenyan Premier League match played at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.

The soldiers, who were playing at home for the first time this season, played as if they had left their shooting boots in camp. Striker Enosh Ochieng, who scored two goals against Kisumu All Stars in their 2 -0 victory last time out, should have added his third of the season but missed the target.

On the brink of half-time, the towering Oscar Wamalwa connected to Daniel Waweru's cross from the left but his glancing header went off target.

Batoto Ba Mungu should have found the breakthrough in the 46th minute when Peter Lwasa wormed his way into the soldiers box and unleashed a powerful shot that nearly slipped from the hands of goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo.

Enosh, who had a bad day in the office, squandered yet another chance for the soldiers when he shot straight at Sofapaka goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

Veteran Sofapaka striker Kepha Aswani had a golden opportunity in the 61st when he fastened on a back pass from Ulinzi Stars left back Harun Mwale but his shot came off the upright. The tale of missed chances continued in the 76th when Waweru's rasping shot was parried by Watenga.

CHANGES

Sofapaka tactician Divaldo Alves rested Brian Nyakan, Mohammed Kasive and Aswani for Timonah Wanyonyi, Mohammed Kilume and Ronald Okoth respectively but the changes did little to improve their blunt attack.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso replied with three changes bringing in John Njuguna, Ezekiel Okare and Ibrahim Shambi yet the breakthrough remained elusive.

"The boys did not play according to my instructions. This result is not good, we came to Afraha Stadium to collect maximum points but we're returning home with a single point," said Alves.

His opposite number Nyangweso was equally disappointed. "This is a game where as a coach you fail to understand why we never harvested maximum points as we had the lion share of scoring opportunities," he said.

Elsewhere in Kisumu, Western Stima and Wazito registered a similar result at Moi Stadium.

Both teams came in search of their first victory this season having picked draws in Round One.

MISSED CHANCES

Western Stima coach Salim Babu blamed the draw on missed chances.

“I was hoping for three points from this match but it is still good I am leaving with a point. There were key moments in the game when my players missed easy goals but we will work on it before our next match,” said Babu.

Coach Fred Ambani of Wazito drew positives from the display despite not winning.

“We are growing stronger by day and that is why we made seven key changes during this match. We are looking to do even better against AFC Leopards next weekend,” said Ambani.

Stima had the first real chance of the game in the 13th minute but Oramchan Villa found the side netting from a tight angle.

Elvis Rupia spurned Wazito’s best chance in the 25th when his curled shot sailed over the bar.

There were changes on either end after the break with Wazito introducing Musa Masika while the hosts sent Lucas Waitere and Henry Onyango into the fray.