Sofapaka axe nine from team

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Former Gor Mahia forwards Ibrahim Kitawi and Timonah Wanyonyi are among the nine players dropped by Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka as they restructure for the second leg.

The team recently announced the signing of 11 new players and the exit of the nine players is a clear attempt at creating space for the new signings.

Other notables names leaving Batoto Ba Mungu are Ugandan International Isma Watenga, Cornelius Juma and Philip Muchuma

The team takes on Kariobangi Sharks in its first match of the season at Machakos Saturday afternoon.

Full list of dropped players

Timonah Wanyonyi, Ibrahim Kitawi, Philip Muchuma, Derick Wafula, Cornelius Juma, Musa Maluda. Allan Katwe, Muhamed Kasirye and Isma Watenga