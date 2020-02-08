Sofapaka claw Gor Mahia in Narok

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Sofapaka coach John Baraza confidently said they would pick the three points against Gor Mahia a day before the clash, and they sure did as Batoto ba Mungu edged out K’Ogalo 3-1 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Narok Stadium on Saturday.

Elli Asieche opened the scoring in the first minute of the match but Gor fought back to level the scores through Samuel Onyango. Second half strikes by new signings Promise Chinonso and Sebastine Ikhekai ensured Sofapaka pick the maximum points.

Gor Mahia remain at the top of the standings despite the loss with 44 points from 19 matches while Sofapaka are now eighth with 30 points having played a match more.

KÓgalo coach Steven Polack lauded the opponents for the win.

“They scored a quick goal as the match kicked off but the second one was as a result of poor defending from my defenders. The third goal we have to give credit to the striker, that was a brilliant goal. We had a number of chances, hit the post but it wasn’t our lucky day,” Polack said after the match.

“They scored the goals and we didn’t so congratulations to them but, no disrespect, I thought the long balls style of play ended in the 1980s. They also wasted time, falling over in the last minutes of the match. They had to do what they had to do to win,” he added.

Baraza was overjoyed after the impressive win.

“We had prepared very well and mastered how Gor Mahia have been playing. I knew they would be overconfident due to their good run but we stuck to our game plan and used their weaknesses to our advantage. We now know their ways and hopefully they will never beat us again,” Baraza said.

In an early kick off at Narok, Wazito registered their third win of the season by edging Western Stima 2-1. Musa Masika’s stoppage time goal helped the struggling side end their eight-match winless run. Augustine Out put Wazito ahead in the 51st minute after a goalless first half but Stima equalised in the 83rd minute through Kevin Omundi. Masika, younger brother of Kenyan International Ayub Timbe who recently made a move to English Championship side Reading FC, won the three points for Wazito with the last kick of the game with a low shot from inside the box.

In Muhoroni, Chemelil registered arguably the surprise result of the day by beating Posta Rangers 2-1 while Nzoia Sugar held Ulinzi Stars to a 1-1 draw at Sudi Stadium in the other matches played Saturday. AFC Leopards host Tusker in Nakuru Sunday afternoon.

Saturday results

Sofapaka 3-1 Gor Mahia

Bandari 1-1 Kakamega Homeboyz

Chemelil Sugar 2-1 Posta Rangers

Mathare United 3-1 Zoo

Nzoia Sugar 1-1 Ulinzi Stars

FIXTURE

Sunday