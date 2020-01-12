Sofapaka crush Nzoia Sugar in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Sofapaka edged Nzoia Sugar 4-1 in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday afternoon.

Sofapaka had made massive changes in their in their back line with four new players starting, but after a scrappy start, they took charge of the match and could have opened the scoring at the half hour mark after Kepha Aswani was fouled outside the box. Elli Asieche floated it in beautifully, but Nzoia custodian Benson Mangala punched it out for a fruitless corner.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza made an instant change after the breather replacing Kepha Aswani with Brian Nyakan and this worked to their favour as the direct play now troubled the Nzoia defence.

Two minutes later, David Simiyu opened the scoring for Batoto Ba Mungu heading in a long throw by Titus Achesa. Elli Asieche doubled the lead three minutes later from the spot after Randy Bakari handled the ball in the box.

Nzoia brought in Boris Kwezi at the hours mark and he reduced the deficit five minutes later, heading in Robert Lokwang’s cross. Five minutes later, Titus Achesa made it 3-1 in favour of Sofapaka beating Mangala with a low shot from a tight angle.

Sofapaka Captain George Maelo, who had come in for Sammy Imbuye, tapped in Elli Asieche’s free kick from outside the box to make it 4-1 in what was the last goal of the match.

“It hasn’t been an easy ride for us this season but for the first time we managed to raise a team of 18 players to travel for the game and some players had not trained with us ahead of this match. We can only build from this. We will get better,” Nzoia coach Collins Omondi said after the match

Sofapaka coach John Baraza praised his charges and lauded the opponents as well.

“I am very happy with the players - they have given a 5-star performance in the second half and I hope we do the same against Chemelil in our next game. Nzoia gave us a hard time today and I think they are a good team that will do well in upcoming matches,” he said.