Sofapaka down Homeboyz to finish third

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Sofapaka put up a creditable show to beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 during their last SportPesa Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Centre forward Stephen Waruru scored a brace, one in each half to enable Sofapaka complete their 2018/19 season in third position.

Sofapaka completed the league with 62 points with Homeboyz in seventh position with 52 points.

Sofapaka team manager Hillary Echesa said the club was pleased with the third place finish.

“When we drew with Bandari at the weekend, we knew had to win this game for us to automatically complete the league in the top three places,” said Echesa.

His Kakamega counterpart, Nicholas Muyoti said his side were unlucky not to win.

“My players performed well and deserved to win, but luck sometimes plays an important role in match results,” said Muyoti,

Despite the loss, it was all joy for Allan Wanga who claimed the Golden Boot after amassing 17 goals during this season.

“I’m happy that I’ve achieved what every football player want to achieve,” said Wanga, who is in the Harambee Stars squad for the Afcon.

The game started on a fast note with each team fighting to get an early goal, but Sofapaka goalkeeper Isiah Wakhasala and his Homeboyz counterpart Geofrey Oputi were unbeatable.

However in the 19th minute, Sofapaka took the lead when midfielder Elly Asieche dribbled his way past a defender and sent a fine pass to Waruru, who unleashed a powerful shot past the helpless Oputi.

Homeboyz fought hard and almost equalised in the 39th minute when Osborne Monday sent a fine cross for Wanga, whose header was brilliantly saved by Wakhasala.