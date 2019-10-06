Sofapaka edge Bandari in dramatic tie

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Substitute Brian Nyakan scored an 86th minute winner to help Sofapaka to their second Kenya Premier League win as they beat Bandari 2-1 in the thrilling encounter at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The two sides were headed for a 1-1 draw, before Nyakan raced in front of Bandari's goal to score from Ronald Okoth cross.

Sofapaka went ahead in the fourth minute through Peter Lwasa, but William Wadri cancelled the effort in the 57th minute with a beautiful finish.

Sofapaka coach Davido Alveas was delighted with the win.

"A team like Sofapaka must fight for three points because we want to be champions. The team played together and that's why we have won," he said.

The early goal allowed Batoto ba Mungu to settle and they went in search of more goals.

Advertisement

Sofapaka then piled pressure on Bandari with two successive throw-ins taken by George Maelo, as the hosts sought to extend their lead.

BANDARI PROTEST

The Dockers, who had twice unsuccessfully attempted to level the score with long range strikes, had to wait until till the 21st minute for their best scoring chance to arrive, but William Wardi missed.

Following a downpour a few minutes before kick-off, both sides struggled to control the ball on the slippery pitch.

Bandari carved-out another open chance on the 37th minute when Wardi set Yema Mwana, but the latter, who had acres of space to level with a long drive, blazed over the crossbar to the disappointment of a handful of their supporters, who had made the long journey to Machakos to cheer the team.

The second period started strongly with both sides threatening in the first minute of the restart.

Bandari replaced Danson Namasaka with Wycliffe Ochomo and Wadri kept them in the game with a 57th minute superb strike

Timonah Wanyonyi was then replaced by Brian Nyakan in a Sofapaka change.

Bandari, who were in control of the game in the second-half survived in the 68th minute, after Lwasa's follow-up shot from corner-kick was saved by goalkeeper Wanyika.

Wycliffe Ochomo thought he had given given his side the lead in the 78th minute, but the goal was ruled out after it emerged that the latter handled the ball before placing it behind the net.

What followed was a heated protest by Bandari's players who were against the call.