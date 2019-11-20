Sofapaka end Mathare's unbeaten run

By CECIL ODONGO

Kisumu All Stars got their second win of the season after thrashing money bags Wazito FC 2-0 in their Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Wednesday.

The home side scored their goals in both halves through Gershom Arabe and Erick Otieno in the entertaining match attended by hundreds of fans.

Kisumu All Stars, coached by veteran tactician Henry Omino, have now moved to position 14 on nine points, one behind Wazito FC.

Posta Rangers FC, under coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, climbed up to the second on the log after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

KCB and Zoo Kericho, who were beneficiaries of the walkovers, are now second and 11th respectively on the log.

At Kasarani, Mathare United's unbeaten run came to a halt after being beaten 1-0 by Sofapaka courtesy of a solitary goal scored in the 37th minute by Brian Nyakan.

Mathare have now dropped to sixth position missing the chance to go to the top of the table, while Sofapaka are still ninth despite getting the win.

Mathare coach Salim Ali refused to talk to the media after the match, while his Sofapaka counterpart John Baraza said the win will give his players confidence to face opponents in other matches.