Sofapaka eye top spot as Leopards go hunting in Awendo

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Eight SportPesa Premier League matches will be played on Sunday afternoon, with the Machakos duel between Sofapaka and KCB highlighting this round 23 of action.

At second place on the table, and with league leaders Gor Mahia away on continental duty against Moroccan side RS Berkane, Sofapaka have a good chance to go joint top at the summit.

Batoto ba Mungu briefly led the league standings in December, before they were ousted by Bandari, Mathare United and later on Gor over the past three months.

They have, however, done well to bring themselves up, and a win on Sunday will take them to 44 points, same as current leaders K’Ogalo.

To guide them to this goal, they have on their side a motivated coach John Baraza who was named coach of the month for March two days ago, winning it for the second time in his short coaching career.

Under Baraza, Sofapaka have recorded four wins over, KCB, Chemelil Sugar, AFC Leopards and Mount Kenya United to rise from fourth to second place.

Their latest assignment saw them settle for a 1-1 draw against Vihiga United on Thursday, a result that although disappointing ensured Batoto ba Mungu were not too far off the track of the leaders and the title race.

“Anything can happen because we still have several matches to play. And you never know. Gor could slip up in terms of performance along the way. So we need to be on our best form so that if that happens we take advantage,” said Baraza.

Sofapaka won the first leg meeting by a solitary goal, and KCB will be eager to avenge this loss as they seek to maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Estone Esiye and Clinton Kisiavuki are likely to continue their partnership in midfield in Frank Ouna's set up for the bankers as they hope to recover from their 1-0 loss to Tusker on Thursday in Machakos.

In other league matches scheduled for Sunday, AFC Leopards travel to Awendo for their second leg duel against Sony Sugar, a match in which new signing Paul Were might get a run.

FIXTURES

Sunday

Posta Rangers v Mount Kenya United (Machakos, 2pm)

Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards (Awendo, 3pm)

Western Stima v Bandari (Kisumu, 3pm)

Vihiga United v Kakamega Homeboyz (Bukhungu Stadium, 3pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Mathare United (Afraha Stadium, 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Tusker (Kasarani, 3pm)

Chemelil Sugar v Zoo (Chemelil Sports Complex, 3pm)