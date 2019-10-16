Sofapaka get more millions from Betika deal

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka have been handed a huge boost in the midst of the financial turmoil facing Kenyan football with gaming firm Betika renewing their sponsorship for the club for a further year to the tune of Sh35 million.

This is an improvement to the previous deal between the two parties which was Sh15million and John Mbatia, Betika’s Head of Commercial, said this is in line with their mission to support Kenyan sports.

“We are a 100% Kenyan company and we feel obligated to support Kenyan sports and initiatives. Sofapaka have been very good partners and we have managed to develop talents through this partnership. We are extending this sort of partnerships countrywide through the #BetikaNaCommunity programme,” Mbatia said during the sponsorship unveiling in Nairobi.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa promised improved performance from the club.

“Betika have stood with us throughout the tough times when sponsors are exiting Kenyan football and we don’t take that for granted. We hope this partnership will continue to flourish and we can produce the next stars in international football from Sofapaka,” said Kalekwa.

