Sofapaka miss chance to close gap on K'Ogalo

Vihiga United came from behind to hold Sofapaka to a 1-1 draw in a SportPesa Premier League match played on Thursday afternoon at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

This match started on a high with both teams pressing for the opener.

Lawrence Luvanda saw his effort deflected for a Vihiga corner kick, while Dennis Wafula shot over from the edge of the Sofapaka box.

Sofapaka's Steven Waruru forced a huge save from Vihiga keeper Michael Matasio, while Brian Magonya saw his sumptuous effort fly wide.

Mike Oduor also came close just before the break, but his shot went over.

Seven minutes into the second half, Sofapaka went ahead through Waruru who benefited after Vihiga keeper Michael Matasio parried an Eli Asieche shot into his path, and the Kenya international lurked to bundle home on the rebound.

Batoto ba Mungu continued running the show in search of a second goal. Umaru Kasumba, Oduor and Magonya all came close to adding to a second.

Against the run of play, Vihiga got the equaliser through Christopher Masinza, who bundled home from close range.

Sofapaka remain second with 37 points from 20 points, seven behind leaders Gor Mahia, who beat Sony Sugar 3-2 on Wednesday, and have played a game less.

Vihiga remain in 15th place with 20 points.