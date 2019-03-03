Sofapaka down KCB in Machakos

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Former league champions Sofapaka on Sunday returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over returnees KCB in a SportPesa Premier League match staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

And in the other league game of the day staged at a rain-lashed Kericho Green Stadium, hosts Zoo Kericho elbowed out Posta Rangers by a similar score line.

It was Batoto ba Mungu’s first win in three games, and it came courtesy of a successful penalty converted by Ugandan Umaru Kasumba in the dying minutes of the game.

The spot kick had been awarded after KCB defender Bethuel Warambo had struck the ball with his hand inside the box, thereby obstructing Kasumba’s goal bound header.

Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka celebrates his goal against KCB during their SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on March 3 2019. Sofapaka won 1-0. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Uganda, who missed the Golden Boot by a whisker last season, stepped forward to take the penalty and made no mistake to hand his team the three points that now lifts them to fourth on the table.

Chances in the match were few and spread apart, although it was Sofapaka who enjoyed the lion’s share of possession with Kasumba and John Avire missing a number of good chances in the first half.

John Avire (left) of Sofapaka vies for the ball with Dennis Ng'anga of KCB FC during their SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 3, 2019.Sofapaka won 1-0. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

The 2009 champions however survived narrowly in the 18th minute when goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana left his line and left defender Moussa Omar to make a goal line clearance to avert a dangerous shot from Avire.

That marked Sofapaka’s seventh win of the season, and it leaves them on fourth position with 24 points, while KCB are 12th with 16 points.

“We were lucky today. The game seemed destined to a draw but God was on our side and we got that penalty. The game itself was tough. We created several chances but conversion is still a problem for my strikers. I however thank God that the opponent made that mistake because otherwise we would have walked away with only one point,” said Batoto ba Mungu coach John Baraza.

In Kericho, Zoo Kericho and Posta Rangers were forced to slug out under a drizzle which persisted throughout the match.

KCB's Victor Omondi (left) battles for the ball with Omar Moussa of Sofapaka during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos on March 3, 2019.Sofapaka won 1-0. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

It was however the hosts who celebrated victory in the end as Newton Ondari scored in the 43rd minute after he was found onside by a cross from Kevin Omondi.

Hosts Zoo, who are now 13th on the table, will face Vihiga United in their next match, while Rangers will seek redemption in their next assignment which will be against Kariobangi Sharks.

Results:

Sofapaka 1-0 KCB