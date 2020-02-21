By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Sofapaka are eager to avenge the 2-1 first leg loss to AFC Leopards when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Mumias Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.

Batoto Ba Mungu are coming into this match on the backdrop of an impressive win over reigning champions Gor Mahia but coach John Baraza says that will count for nothing when they face Ingwe.

“The game against Gor Mahia is history now. We will play against a totally different opponent and our performance will really just be a manifestation of how we have trained this week. We have prepared very well and I believe we will get the three points,” he said.

Sofapaka captain Willis Obayi has also urged his teammates not to underrate Leopards.

“It is always hard facing AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia as they are the top teams in country. However, we won against Gor Mahia and we want to make it two out two over the two giants,” he told the club’s portal.

CAMPED IN MUMIAS

Advertisement

AFC Leopards have camped in Mumias this week and coach Anthony Modo Kimani believes this gives them an edge. The team will however miss the services of Vincent Oburu, Collins Shichenje and Marvin Nabwire who are injured. The team is also expected to unveil its new bus ahead of the match.

“Mumias has always been welcoming to AFC Leopards and whenever we play here the fans always give us full support. We have been here for a week and prepared very well for the match. We have also bonded very well and that is very key in football. We are ready to fight and if all goes according to plan, bag the three points,” he added.

AFC Leopards were denied access to the Nyayo National Stadium to host this particular fixture due to a pending bill owed to Sports Kenya and have had to fundraise from well-wishers to meet their bills in Mumias.

Despite the financial troubles, Kimani has managed to harmonise the unit and they are playing much better. They had won three straight matches prior to losing to second-placed Tusker in their last league outing, but bounced back again to advance to the Betway Cup last 16 with a 1-0 win over Elim FC last weekend.

“I have asked the players to look at the bigger picture. Majority of them are young and have got a bright future ahead of them. They can only get greener pastures if they perform well now. They understand the financial situation the club is in at the moment and have made peace with it. Once you accept the situation you are in then you are able to get the best out of it,” he said.

In other matches scheduled Saturday afternoon, Bandari welcome Mathare United in Mombasa, Posta Rangers will host KCB in Machakos while troubled Western Stima will battle Kariobangi Sharks in Kisumu.

Only three points separate Tusker from table-topper Gor Mahia but ahead of their clash against Wazito on Sunday, the Brewers coach Robert Matano insists it’s still too soon to talk about the title. He last won the league with Tusker in 2012.

“We can only talk about the title race if we win the next five matches. The league is still very open at the moment and our focus at the moment is to keep winning. If we do that we will be at a better place heading into the final stages of the season," he said.

Tusker lead striker Timothy Otieno will face a late fitness test as he is struggling with a knee injury. Wazito coach Stewart Hall has also called upon the team’s forwards to up their game.

“It really concerns me because we are creating many chances but we are not converting them as we should and in some matches, it has hurt us really bad,” Hall said.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Bandari v Mathare United – Mbaraki 2pm

Posta Rangers v KCB – Machakos – 3pm

Western Stima v Kariobangi Sharks – Kisumu – 3pm

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka – Mumias – 4pm

Sunday

Ulinzi Stars v Kisumu AllStars – Nakuru – 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Chemelil Sugar – Bukhungu – 3pm

Tusker v Wazito – Ruaraka – 3pm