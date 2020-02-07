Sofapaka seek revenge on Gor Mahia in Narok

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Sofapaka head coach John Baraza is eager to avenge the 2-1 loss Batoto ba Mungu suffered in the hands of Gor Mahia a fortnight ago when the two teams meet Saturday afternoon in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Narok County Stadium.

Baraza's Sofapaka proved quite a handful for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions in the first leg encounter a fortnight ago but eventually crumbled under pressure in Kisumu. Baraza said they were unlucky not to pick a point but they were ready to make amends.

“I think it is our time now to pick three points from Gor Mahia. The boys are raring to go and I believe if we stick to our plan and work hard throughout the match we will win,” Baraza told Nation Sport.

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack said he was aware Sofapaka were eager to exact revenge and he is therefore anticipating a tough clash.

“We cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season. It is not easy to face the same opponent twice within two weeks. They have some new faces and they will really want to prove that they can beat us. However, we will play as we normally do, press them up high, avoid mistakes and utilise even the slightest of chances. If we do that then we will get the three points,” he said.

Gor Mahia will have to make do without the injured Wellington Ochieng.

In his absence, Geoffrey Ochieng has been shifted to the right-back position while new signing Michael Apudo will start his third straight match at left-back.

Wazito, who have re-appointed Fred Ambani as an assistant coach, will face Western Stima in an early afternoon kick off at the same venue while Bandari host Kakamega Homeboyz at Mbaraki in the other match that promises fireworks on Saturday.