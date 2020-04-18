Sofapaka support calls to cancel KPL season

By CECIL ODONGO

Sofapaka have joined several other top flight clubs in calling for the entire Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season to be cancelled if all the fixtures are not played.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa yesterday said that declaring Gor Mahia league winners if the season does not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic would also mean relegating some teams which would be unfair to them.

“Chemeli Sugar, Kisumu All Stars, Nzoia sugar will feel that they still have a chance to climb out of the relegation zone and should be given their chance on the field,” said Kalekwa.

Kisumu All Stars, Posta Rangers, Western Stima and Mathare United coaches have all stated publicly that the league should be cancelled if the remaining 10 rounds of matches are not played.

The league was suspended indefinitely last month with Gor Mahia leading the table with 54 points followed by Kakamega Homeboyz (47 points) and Tusker (46 points), in that order.

“Cancelling this season means all teams will be back next season and I guess only Gor Mahia will feel aggrieved,” he said.

He said that the best solace for Gor would be for KPL to allow them represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari have proposed that other options like play-offs involving the top eight teams be used to determine the league winner.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is however against any idea of having play-offs.

Wazito coach Stewart Hall said that if the league cannot progress then Gor should be declared the winners.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda said they are yet to decide on whether to cancel the league or see how it can be played to the end.

“We shall decide on the way forward because our move shall be informed by the government’s decision concerning coronavirus," he said.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia players are again up in arms over unpaid salaries. The players are annoyed with the club management for lying to them that they would received one month’s salary by Thursday yet by yesterday the promise had not been fulfilled.

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna accused the club officials of lying to the players and taking them for granted.

The internationally capped midfielder, who leads K'Ogalo’s scoring charts this season with seven goals, called on the club’s leadership to be truthful and honest with players.

He told the club to own up and release all the players if their services were no longer required.

“TM (Jolawi Obondo) I think it is high time the office stopped playing games with us. We are living in people’s houses and we have families to feed. If at all you can't be honest with players, it is better you release all of them and find the ones who can earn your respect. You guys are treating players like animals,” said Muguna, in a message on social media.

He stated that he was not ready to continue working under such hardship.