Sofapaka unveil 11 new players
Friday January 3 2020
Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka on Friday unveiled 11 new players as they bid to reclaim the crown they last won in 2009.
Four of the players hail from Ghana, Cameroon and Uganda and were present at the team's training base at Eastleigh High School in Nairobi.
"This is a good mix of the old and new players spicing up the team's game and skills to give us an advantage in the ongoing league," said Elly Kalekwa, the club's president.
Sofapaka coach John Baraza said the move to add new players in the middle of the season was necessary to increase depth in the team and reduce fatigue.
Sofapaka are currently placed eighth with 21 points having played 13 matches in the 18-team competition.
They will be looking for a win in their next match against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
Kariobangi Sharks is in position 15 with nine points having played 14 matches with one win, seven losses and six draws.
"Although Kariobangi Sharks is a good team, they haven't been playing well this season giving us confidence of taking them down," said Baraza.
"We will be giving some of the new signings a taste of the league on Saturday to gauge their skill quality," he added.
New players
Ndokeu Joel -Lion Bless FC- Midfielder Cameroon
Jedinak Ameyaw- Chaniss Soccer Academy striker- Ghana
Thomas Wainaina- Nzoia sugar FC- Defender
Collins Wakhungu- Nzoia Sugar FC- Striker
George Owusu- Chaniss Soccer Academy- Striker-Ghana
Wisdom Naya- St. Anthony's Kitale- Midfielder
Nicholas Sebwato- Bright Stars Club- Uganda- goalkeeper
David Simiyu- Chemilil Sugar- midfielder
Stephen Otieno- Sofapaka club- Defender
Brian Wetende- Sofapaka youth- Defender
Shawn Oloo- Kakamega High school- green commandos - Midfielder