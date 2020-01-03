Sofapaka unveil 11 new players

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka on Friday unveiled 11 new players as they bid to reclaim the crown they last won in 2009.

Four of the players hail from Ghana, Cameroon and Uganda and were present at the team's training base at Eastleigh High School in Nairobi.

"This is a good mix of the old and new players spicing up the team's game and skills to give us an advantage in the ongoing league," said Elly Kalekwa, the club's president.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza said the move to add new players in the middle of the season was necessary to increase depth in the team and reduce fatigue.

Sofapaka are currently placed eighth with 21 points having played 13 matches in the 18-team competition.

They will be looking for a win in their next match against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kariobangi Sharks is in position 15 with nine points having played 14 matches with one win, seven losses and six draws.

"Although Kariobangi Sharks is a good team, they haven't been playing well this season giving us confidence of taking them down," said Baraza.

"We will be giving some of the new signings a taste of the league on Saturday to gauge their skill quality," he added.

New players

Ndokeu Joel -Lion Bless FC- Midfielder Cameroon

Jedinak Ameyaw- Chaniss Soccer Academy striker- Ghana

Thomas Wainaina- Nzoia sugar FC- Defender

Collins Wakhungu- Nzoia Sugar FC- Striker

George Owusu- Chaniss Soccer Academy- Striker-Ghana

Wisdom Naya- St. Anthony's Kitale- Midfielder

Nicholas Sebwato- Bright Stars Club- Uganda- goalkeeper

David Simiyu- Chemilil Sugar- midfielder

Stephen Otieno- Sofapaka club- Defender

Brian Wetende- Sofapaka youth- Defender