Solskjaer not worried over his job with Pochettino available

MANCHESTER

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he feels no extra pressure with highly rated Mauricio Pochettino on the market following his shock exit from Tottenham.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have been long-term admirers of the Argentine, who followed a promising stint at Southampton with an impressive reign in north London that peaked with June's Champions League final.

Pochettino was sacked this week following a disappointing start to the season, with Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho swiftly appointed by the north Londoners.

The United boss welcomed Mourinho's return to the Premier League and said he was unruffled by Pochettino's availability.

"Sorry to disappoint but it's not going to be about Jose or Mauricio," Solskjaer said at the start of his press conference on Friday.

"I can start with it's good to have Jose back definitely -- especially for you guys, maybe for me because you can talk and write about everything else."

The Norwegian added: "And for Mauricio, it's always sad when one of your colleagues, a good man, you lose your job before Christmas. It's never nice to see so I just wish him all the best.

"In football you can never be surprised at anything, or you can't be shocked at anything. For me, I've just got to focus on us."

Asked if United links to Pochettino brings pressure, Solskjaer added: "No, it doesn't bother me at all. I've got the best job in the world and I am sure if you're in a job or if you're out of a job and you're a manager, you'd want this job.

"So, it doesn't really matter, whatever happens around it. I've got to focus on my job at Man United, do it as well as we can."

Solskjaer takes his side to Sheffield United on Sunday following the international break.