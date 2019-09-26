By DAVID KWALIMWA

A disagreement between the Dandora Stadium contractor and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is threatening to stall the project.

This follows an unsubstantiated claim made on Wednesday by the governor that engineers and officers working on this ultra-modern sports facility had attempted to extort him.

"Dandora Stadium was almost stalled by some engineers and officers who wanted to hike the cost (of construction) by Sh100 million," claimed Sonko.

Sonko's utterances come barely a week after Nation Sport exclusively revealed that construction works at this 5,000-seater facility, which is said to have cost the tax-payer Sh350 million, had stalled.

"This project is 90-percent done but the fear is that payments always delay with government projects," said project manager Steve Ragos.

This development could take away the excitement of several stakeholders who are keen to use this facility once it is completed.

These include football administrators, players and supporters of Kenyan Premier League sides AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks, and Mathare United.

When Nation Sport toured the facility last month, 3000 seats had been fitted in the terraces while workers were laying the track and putting finishing touches to various areas of the facility such as the dressing rooms, perimeter wall, artificial turf, and main gates. The facility was expected to be ready by end of October 2019.

Meanwhile, Sonko has reiterated his plans to build more stadiums in the city.

"Nairobi will soon have eight modern Fifa standard stadiums. Four have already been approved during the last financial year being Dandora (Embakasi North), Kihumbuini (Westlands), Woodley (Kibra) and Ziwani (Starehe). In the next financial year, we shall have Mukuru (Embakasi South), Riruta (Dagoretti South), Mihango or Jacaranda (Embakasi East) and Muhuri Muchiri (Kasarani)."