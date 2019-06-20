Is Sony coach Patrick Odhiambo on his way to Gor Mahia?

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo is reportedly on his way to Gor Mahia as an assistant coach ahead of the 2019/2020 SportPesa Premier League campaign.

The position of assistant coach at the record Kenyan Premier League champions fell vacant last week after club legend Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno resigned to take up the head coach role at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Odhiambo is believed to be the front runner in the race to replace Zico after guiding the Millers to a fifth place finish last season; their highest ever in the modern era KPL.

“Patrick has impressed the panellists with his achievements at Sony with a fairly young squad. He stands a high chance of getting the job,” a source privy to the on-goings at the club told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Should Odhiambo land the job, it will be a complete departure from the tradition for the club which has preferred its former players for the assistant coach role.

Tom Ogweno, John “Bobby” Ogolla and Zico stand out as some of the former players who have served as assistant coaches at the club in recent times.

Meanwhile, the club is scheduled to start preseason training on Monday ahead of a busy campaign that will see them participate in at least four competitions.