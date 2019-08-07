Sony Sugar lands new sponsor

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League side Sony Sugar, which was on the verge of winding up, has found a lifeline with Hong Kong based Information Technology company, Quantdragon Limited coming in as the club’s official sponsor for the 2019/20 season.

With South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited undergoing difficult times, the club was set to become the first casualty of the ongoing changes, but the team’s Secretary General Boniface Odhiambo says everything is now back in order.

“We sent out proposals to various organisations and we have been holding negotiations with several, but it is Quantdragon that tabled a deal that was acceptable. They are a new company in Kenya and were looking for avenues to introduce themselves into the market and we are glad to partner with them," Odhiambo told Nation Sport.

“There are other organisations who wanted to acquire the team fully but we are owned by parastatal and actually currently under the privatisation committee. We are therefore not allowed to sell any assets.

Quantdragon was therefore the best choice for us and they come in as partners for one year, which is renewable. I however cannot divulge the finer financial details of the partnership as we have a non-disclosure agreement,” he added.

New Technical Bench

The team will, however, have to rebuild as they faced a mass exodus of players and have started the process by hiring former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa and former Posta Rangers and Sofapaka Team Manager Willis Waliaula as the club’s first ever Technical Director.

“We have brought in the two and believe their experience will be vital for us this season. We have only two weeks before the season starts but we are confident we will be ready for the season. We held a meeting with the technical bench and work has already started.” Odhiambo said.

The team resumed training on Tuesday and the new technical bench has their work cut out already – do better than last season.