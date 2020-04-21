By CECIL ODONGO

Sony Sugar chairman Gabriel Otiende Otiende says cancellation of this season's Kenyan Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic will be a fair decision to all clubs.

Otiende is also hoping the move will grant the 2006 champions a return to the top tier next season.

The Awendo-based side was relegated to the National Super League last November after failing to honour fixtures against AFC Leopards, Tusker and Zoo.

Otiende told Nation Sport that the decision to axe them from KPL was ill-informed since the team had exhausted all its finances and even notified the league's management body.

The millers were sponsored by mother company Sony Sugar whose taps run dry due to financial challenges in the sugar industry.

Otiende stated that if the league were declared null and void, Sony Sugar will start preparations for the new season after the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were not relegated because we were a poor side but due to financial constraints. Even before this pandemic, teams which were struggling financially like Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Chemelil Sugar, Kisumu All Stars and Nzoia endured strikes among their players and faced difficulties in honouring their matches," Otiende said.

He recalled that together with Mathare United chairman Bob Munro and former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya, they petitioned KPL to suspend the league and source for money from the Sports Fund to aid clubs but their plea was ignored.

"We saw this coming and I am sure even if the league could have been running, more teams could have issued walkovers. Now everyone is proposing that it be cancelled even those who opposed our suggestion yet they were equally broke," he added.

KPL suspended the league last month due to the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed 11 lives in the country.

The veteran administrator revealed that the team has since been disbanded and players released but he is ready to reassemble in readiness for next season if the current campaign will be annulled.

"At the end of last season, we lost 25 players due to salary arrears spanning 14 months. However our new signings did well in the few matches we played this season. I insist the club was not doing badly on the pitch, the problem was lack of funds.

"We have a lot of talents in this region and we hope the league will be cancelled and give these young players another chance to play in KPL," he added.